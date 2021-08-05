V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,381 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,039,000 after buying an additional 665,237 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.89.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CAT traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $207.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,684,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,576. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

