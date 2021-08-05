V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,192 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 17.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,017,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after purchasing an additional 498,838 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,420,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after buying an additional 284,658 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 109.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,222,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,907,000 after buying an additional 639,741 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,108,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,714,000 after buying an additional 41,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,030,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,845,000 after buying an additional 30,374 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,334. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.07. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

