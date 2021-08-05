V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $28.71 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 4.6% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $28,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $369.67. 21,057,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,541,570. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $369.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $352.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

