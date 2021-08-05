V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.92. 270,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,187. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.87.

