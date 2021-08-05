V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.4% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 121.4% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.94.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,415. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,188,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,341,764. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $348.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.79.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.