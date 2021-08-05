V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,716 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 78,186 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $120,556,000 after purchasing an additional 57,321 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 442.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 84,100 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.87. 5,512,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,443. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $137,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,105.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,137 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,524 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.