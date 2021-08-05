VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VAALCO ENERGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. “

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

EGY remained flat at $$2.69 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,278. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.55.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.36%. Research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGY. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,698,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 327,107 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 408,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares in the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

