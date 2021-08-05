Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Up to $21.21

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.21, but opened at $22.30. Valhi shares last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 172 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $640.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Valhi in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valhi by 55,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Valhi by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valhi in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valhi in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.