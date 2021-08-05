Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Valvoline updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.860-$1.960 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.86-1.96 EPS.

Shares of VVV traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,556. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.25. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

