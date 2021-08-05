Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

