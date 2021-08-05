Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $299.72. The company had a trading volume of 521,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,105. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.85 and a one year high of $299.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.82.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

