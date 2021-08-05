Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Holdings Reduced by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,293,000. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,218.9% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 50,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,559,000 after acquiring an additional 49,361 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,534,000 after acquiring an additional 49,007 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 61,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 45,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,771,000 after purchasing an additional 20,997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $256.92. 2,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,488. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $194.51 and a 1-year high of $260.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.59.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

