Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

MGK stock opened at $240.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $174.51 and a 1 year high of $243.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.67.

