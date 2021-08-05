Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Position Lifted by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $240.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $174.51 and a 12-month high of $243.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.67.

