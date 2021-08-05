Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Increased by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1,024.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.1% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 40,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 27,313 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.7% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 25,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.2% in the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $562,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.69. The stock had a trading volume of 32,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,331. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.74. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

