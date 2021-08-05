Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Raised by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $285.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.61. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.32 and a 1-year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

