Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Reduced by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.2% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.68. 5,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,917. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $106.13 and a 52-week high of $180.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

