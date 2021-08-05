Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after buying an additional 2,403,274 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after buying an additional 839,410 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $305,321,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $263,199,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $405.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,392. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $406.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

