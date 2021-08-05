Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Reduced by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.66. 116,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,881,240. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

