Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Reduced by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,741,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 14.2% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $388,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,459,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,214. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $228.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

