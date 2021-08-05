Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Wealthpoint LLC

Wealthpoint LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 11.8% of Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $30,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.95. 65,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,179. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

