Vanilla Network Price Tops $13.99 on Top Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for about $13.99 or 0.00034170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $9.19 million and approximately $13,790.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00046828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00101191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00141292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,898.96 or 0.99881411 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.56 or 0.00829245 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 821,651 coins and its circulating supply is 656,492 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.