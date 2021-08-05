Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Varex Imaging in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.97. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth $231,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.