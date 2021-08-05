Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Varex Imaging in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth $231,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000.
About Varex Imaging
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).
