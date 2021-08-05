Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $13.19, but opened at $13.79. Vector Group shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 3,132 shares traded.

The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 6.12%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 87.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $152,115.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,846,287 shares in the company, valued at $25,552,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vector Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vector Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80.

Vector Group Company Profile (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

