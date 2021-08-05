Veracity Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Minot Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,306,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,340,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $159.33 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $163.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

