Veracity Capital LLC Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after acquiring an additional 699,310 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates increased its position in NextEra Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 33,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 167,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $4,764,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $79.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.92. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $156.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

