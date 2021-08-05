Veracity Capital LLC Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 236,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,721,000 after buying an additional 67,900 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MELI stock opened at $1,570.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,492.55. The company has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5,064.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $959.87 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,881.32.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

