Veracity Capital LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 121,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,874,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,730,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 105,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.70. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $63.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.