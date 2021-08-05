Veracity Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH opened at $300.08 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $170.05 and a 12-month high of $304.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.42. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.43.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

