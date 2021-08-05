Veracity Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,459 shares of company stock worth $3,324,480 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.05.

NYSE:PM opened at $99.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.52. The stock has a market cap of $155.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.