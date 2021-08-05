Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Get Verano alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33. Verano has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.