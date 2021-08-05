Verasity (VRA) Achieves Market Cap of $67.11 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 21.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last week, Verasity has traded up 38.4% against the dollar. One Verasity coin can now be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $67.11 million and approximately $37.57 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.75 or 0.00210669 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,356,527,022 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

