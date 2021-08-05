Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Vericel stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.75. 8,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,500. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.58 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.89.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,248 shares of company stock worth $2,663,107 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

