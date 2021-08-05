Verso Token (VSO) Reaches Market Cap of $2.32 Million

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Verso Token has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verso Token has a market cap of $2.32 million and $120,000.00 worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0506 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00046175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00148878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00100971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,486.23 or 0.99954472 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.94 or 0.00834319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verso Token

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Token Coin Trading

