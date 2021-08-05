Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.50 and last traded at $60.50. 7,801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 374,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.15.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VERV. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

