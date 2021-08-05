VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Trading 15.3% Higher Over Last Week

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001129 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $22.86 million and $5.17 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00058769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00016865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $375.70 or 0.00916812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00097377 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00042875 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.