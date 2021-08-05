Vidya (VIDYA) Price Up 22.7% Over Last Week

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vidya has a market capitalization of $11.32 million and $3.08 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000685 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vidya alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00059042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00016745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.17 or 0.00910422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00097309 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00042993 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

VIDYA is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,532,206 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.