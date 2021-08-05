View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.97

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 3116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

VIEW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of View in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of View in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that View, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in View during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of View during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of View during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of View during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of View during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

