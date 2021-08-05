VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Trading Up 3.9%

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) was up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 477.50 ($6.24) and last traded at GBX 477.50 ($6.24). Approximately 205,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 300,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 459.50 ($6.00).

The stock has a market cap of £790.53 million and a PE ratio of 5.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 466.34.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

