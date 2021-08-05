Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Separately, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.33.

VINP opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89. Vinci Partners Investments has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $728.37 million and a PE ratio of 29.16.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth $1,640,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth $3,879,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth $11,297,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

