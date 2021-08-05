Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Separately, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

NASDAQ VINP opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. Vinci Partners Investments has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $19.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $728.37 million and a P/E ratio of 29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VINP. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

