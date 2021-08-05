Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 407.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after acquiring an additional 871,119 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,357,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 45,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

DOC has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

