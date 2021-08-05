Virtu Financial LLC Buys 2,652 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in American Superconductor by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 39,032 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in American Superconductor by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in American Superconductor by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Superconductor by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares during the period. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. American Superconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $82,158.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $258,966.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,557 shares of company stock worth $577,619. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. American Superconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $21.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. Equities analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

