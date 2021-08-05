Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Universal Security Instruments by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 899.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 50,452 shares during the period. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UUU stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.89. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal Security Instruments from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

