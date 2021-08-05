Virtu Financial LLC Has $235,000 Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abrams Bison Investments LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,616,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SYNNEX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SYNNEX by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 98,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $120.99 on Thursday. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.97. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $34,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $267,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,454 shares of company stock worth $3,454,916. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

