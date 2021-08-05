Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on AmpliTech Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMPG opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 13.61. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63.

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets.

