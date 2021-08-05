Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,789 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAND. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after buying an additional 1,502,435 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,494,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after acquiring an additional 813,840 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 299,548 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $1,702,000. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAND. Canaccord Genuity cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $12.35 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

