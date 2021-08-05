Virtu Financial LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 153,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Artelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Artelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Artelo Biosciences by 132.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 80,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

ARTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:ARTL opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.13.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Artelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

