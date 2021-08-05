Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $2.63 on Thursday, hitting $239.30. 153,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,391,771. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.36. The firm has a market cap of $466.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

