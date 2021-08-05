Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,888 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.9% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Visa by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Visa by 5,870.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 597 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Visa by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,405,460 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,182,335,000 after acquiring an additional 193,728 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

Shares of V traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,391,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

